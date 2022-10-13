How to survive the upcoming financial collapse

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with David Ward-local artist/former Futures Floor Trader and Financial Commentator. We discuss the impending global financial collapse, the history of the fractional reserve currency system and the importance of pushing back against the implementation of a centralized digital currency as a solution to the deliberately made financial crisis. We discuss a number of ways each country can take back money sovereignty including implementing a 100% reserve system and eliminating money extraction from economies like single family REITs. Finally we speak about ways we can weather the financial storm, stay positive, be cautiously optimistic for the future.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.