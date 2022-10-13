How to survive the upcoming financial collapse

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with David Ward-local artist/former Futures Floor Trader and Financial Commentator. We discuss the impending global financial collapse, the history of the fractional reserve currency system and the importance of pushing back against the implementation of a centralized digital currency as a solution to the deliberately made financial crisis. We discuss a number of ways each country can take back money sovereignty including implementing a 100% reserve system and eliminating money extraction from economies like single family REITs. Finally we speak about ways we can weather the financial storm, stay positive, be cautiously optimistic for the future.



