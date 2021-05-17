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THE MAGNET CHALLENGE WHERE YOU GOT YOUR COVID-19 SHOT.
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242 views • May 17, 2021
I TOOK THE COVID-19 COOTIES MAGNET IN THE ARM CHALLENGE WHERE I GOT MY VACCINE SHOT (LEFT ARM).
PUT (2) MAGNETS ABOVE AND BELOW WHERE THE NEEDLE WAS INSERTED.
BOTH STUCK.
WHEREAS MY RIGHT ARM, (1) STUCK DIRECTLY OPPOSITE ACROSS MY SHOULDER WHERE I GOT THE SHOT.
I'M JUST DONE 🙏😳🏃♂️💉😈💯
Shared from and subscribe to:
Robert Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtsXyunkSQ-3_kJfm2N_95A/videos
PUT (2) MAGNETS ABOVE AND BELOW WHERE THE NEEDLE WAS INSERTED.
BOTH STUCK.
WHEREAS MY RIGHT ARM, (1) STUCK DIRECTLY OPPOSITE ACROSS MY SHOULDER WHERE I GOT THE SHOT.
I'M JUST DONE 🙏😳🏃♂️💉😈💯
Shared from and subscribe to:
Robert Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtsXyunkSQ-3_kJfm2N_95A/videos
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