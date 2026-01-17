18 January Review Gaylynn & Beth

Tyler’s channel

https://www.youtube.com/@TylerWoodz27





* Many popular sermons say “God changed Saul’s name to Paul at his conversion,” but Scripture never records Jesus renaming him or tying his new life in Christ to a formal name change.

* Historically, the more supported view is: he had both names, and as “apostle to the Gentiles” he chose to operate under his Roman name Paul to reach the nations while remaining a faithful Israelite by heritage





Andy’s channel

https://youtu.be/OlBGWIuQMdg





[email protected]





Little Season Camp Meeting 18 April 2026 Noon - Frederickstown, MO





Beth filmed at Mission Coffee Roasters in Colorado Springs, CO