Fully VACCINATED and BOOSTED Finland Interior Minister collapses on LIVE TV....

A live televised Finnish government briefing in Helsinki was disrupted this evening, Wednesday, September 28, when Krista Mikkonen, the Finnish Interior Minister fainted.
She was standing at the end of a line of podiums out of view of the cameras at the time she fell, but the cameras suddenly turned and caught the moment two of her colleagues helped her back to her feet. There has been no word yet about what caused Ms Mikkonen to pass out.
Source https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/09/28/watch-finnish-interior-minister-faints-during-live-broadcast-of-government-briefing-on-nord-stream-2/
