Health Ranger Dry Rub

Ingredients:
2 T. HRS Organic Tomato Powder
2 T. HRS Organic Broccoli Sprout Powder
2 T. HRS Organic Turmeric Root Powder
1 t. HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
1 T. GB Organic Lucuma Powder
1 t. Organic Ground Black Pepper
2 T. Organic Garlic Powder
Direction:
Mix all ingredients together until well blended. Apply to chicken, beef, pork, garbonzo beans, or your favorite nuts and roast as preferred.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.