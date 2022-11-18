Create New Account
Health Ranger Dry Rub
Ingredients:

2 T. HRS Organic Tomato Powder

2 T. HRS Organic Broccoli Sprout Powder

2 T. HRS Organic Turmeric Root Powder

1 t. HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

1 T. GB Organic Lucuma Powder

1 t. Organic Ground Black Pepper

2 T. Organic Garlic Powder


Direction:

Mix all ingredients together until well blended. Apply to chicken, beef, pork, garbonzo beans, or your favorite nuts and roast as preferred. 

organicnaturalhealthydry rub

