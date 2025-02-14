BrightLearn - The Comets of God: Science Meets Scripture by Jeffrey Goodman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In "The Comets of God," Jeffrey Goodman presents a controversial argument that the Bible is not only a religious text but also a scientific document, suggesting that comets are instruments of divine intervention and have played a crucial role in shaping human history and the Earth's catastrophic events.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.