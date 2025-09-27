China tests World's Most Powerful Wind Turbine & it FLOATS - size of a basketball court & 13 stories high

China tests world's most powerful wind turbine & it FLOATS despite being the size of a basketball court & 13 stories high

Added more info: China has launched the world's most powerful flying wind turbine, writes South China Morning Post. The S1500 turbine by Sawes Energy Technology is the size of a basketball court and as tall as a 13-story building.

Compared to other wind turbines that stand on the ground and resemble windmills, the S1500 can ascend into the sky thanks to a helium-filled envelope and transmit energy through ultra-strong cables.