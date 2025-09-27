BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

China tests World's Most Powerful Wind Turbine & it FLOATS - size of a basketball court & 13 stories high
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
233 views • 1 day ago

China tests world's most powerful wind turbine & it FLOATS despite being the size of a basketball court & 13 stories high

Country dominates in green energy 

S1500 generator footage from Yourlibrery YT

Source: Yourlibrery YT

Added more info:  China has launched the world's most powerful flying wind turbine, writes South China Morning Post. The S1500 turbine by Sawes Energy Technology is the size of a basketball court and as tall as a 13-story building.

Compared to other wind turbines that stand on the ground and resemble windmills, the S1500 can ascend into the sky thanks to a helium-filled envelope and transmit energy through ultra-strong cables.

Keywords
politicsenergyeventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy