China tests World's Most Powerful Wind Turbine & it FLOATS - size of a basketball court & 13 stories high

China tests world's most powerful wind turbine & it FLOATS despite being the size of a basketball court & 13 stories high
Country dominates in green energy
S1500 generator footage from Yourlibrery YT
Source: Yourlibrery YT
Added more info: China has launched the world's most powerful flying wind turbine, writes South China Morning Post. The S1500 turbine by Sawes Energy Technology is the size of a basketball court and as tall as a 13-story building.
Compared to other wind turbines that stand on the ground and resemble windmills, the S1500 can ascend into the sky thanks to a helium-filled envelope and transmit energy through ultra-strong cables.