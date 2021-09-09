Sheriff Bob Songer on Freedom and the Constitution | FreedomFest 2021

Sheriff Bob Songer of Klickitat County, WA, has served as a peace officer for more than 50 years. He takes seriously his oaths of office to the U.S. and State Constitutions, and believes in upholding the rights of citizens in his county. He has let Gov. Jay Inslee and other politicians know that he will not enforce unconstitutional COVID mandates and will arrest those who try to force vaccines on citizens or attempt to infringe on their rights protected by the 2nd Amendment. William Jasper, senior editor for The New American, interviewed Sheriff Songer at FreedomFest 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota on July 21, 2021.



DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.