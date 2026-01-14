© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SCOTT ADAMS Dead 68! Dilbert Creator Cancer Battle Ends 😢
SCOTT ADAMS Dead 68! Dilbert Creator Cancer Battle Ends 😢
Dilbert creator Scott Adams dies Jan 13, 2026 at 68 from metastatic prostate cancer. Satirized office life 1989-2023 across 2,000 newspapers. Canceled 2023 over race comments but continued YouTube livestreams until paralyzed. Books: Dilbert Principle, Win Bigly, Reframe Your Brain. Final message: "Pay it forward."
