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Amightywind Ministry - Two Anointings Become One! Ephriam and Judah United
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44 views • December 26, 2019
This is the first conversation between Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu and Ezra Caleb as he skyped with Associate Minister Kathrynyah and Elisheva joined her via telephone. They did not even see one another, and yet GOD ALMIGHTY was already joining their Anointing together as one!
Suffering at the hands of a reprobate man, on a day Elisheva thought was the darkest of her life, instead turned out to be a gift from Heaven, the best in a man where she had known the worst.
What she thought was the end of the Ministry and her life, was really a new beautiful beginning, unknown to her—it would be Ezra Caleb from Israel who only three months later, now stands with her as co-leader of AmightyWind Ministries.
Read/watch Prophecy 127 - https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html When God Rips a soul from another soulmate/Red Sea Crossing for AmightyWind Ministries: Elisheva Eliyahu’s Exodus & Ezra Caleb Arises as Co-Leader.
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Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing
sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose
The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before
The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Suffering at the hands of a reprobate man, on a day Elisheva thought was the darkest of her life, instead turned out to be a gift from Heaven, the best in a man where she had known the worst.
What she thought was the end of the Ministry and her life, was really a new beautiful beginning, unknown to her—it would be Ezra Caleb from Israel who only three months later, now stands with her as co-leader of AmightyWind Ministries.
Read/watch Prophecy 127 - https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html When God Rips a soul from another soulmate/Red Sea Crossing for AmightyWind Ministries: Elisheva Eliyahu’s Exodus & Ezra Caleb Arises as Co-Leader.
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing
sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose
The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before
The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
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