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WHY DO SCHOOLS REQUIRE THE NEEDLE? (M-O-N-E-Y) – Peggy to the Rescue!
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70 views • June 29, 2021
Jun 28, 2021
I get this question all the time - do my college students have to get the needle and wear the mask? Let me show you what is behind this push in these public and private colleges and universities. Just like always...follow the $$$!
I get this question all the time - do my college students have to get the needle and wear the mask? Let me show you what is behind this push in these public and private colleges and universities. Just like always...follow the $$$!
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