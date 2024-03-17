BREAKING! Cannibal Haitian gangs INVADING U.S.? Or total BS? | Redacted

Redacted with Clayton Morris | BREAKING! Cannibal Haitian gangs INVADING U.S.? Or total BS? | Mainstream media publications and popular social media accounts are pushing the Biden administration's propaganda on Haiti. Dan Cohen from Uncaptured Media is one of the only reporters we trust on the subject and he joins us to quell the rumor mill.
