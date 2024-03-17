Create New Account
BREAKING! Cannibal Haitian gangs INVADING U.S.? Or total BS? | Redacted
Redacted with Clayton Morris  |   BREAKING! Cannibal Haitian gangs INVADING U.S.? Or total BS?   |   Mainstream media publications and popular social media accounts are pushing the Biden administration's propaganda on Haiti. Dan Cohen from Uncaptured Media is one of the only reporters we trust on the subject and he joins us to quell the rumor mill.

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

