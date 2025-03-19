BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unveiling the Auto-Pen Controversy: What You Need to Know
The Lindell Report
18 views • 1 month ago

In this episode of The Mike Lindell Show, Vanessa Broussard delves into the shocking auto-pen controversy involving President Biden's pardons, questioning their legitimacy as Trump declares them void due to procedural anomalies. Kara Castronova joins live from Washington, D.C. to provide updates on the evolving investigation.

Meanwhile, the show highlights an alarming surge in SWATting incidents targeting social media influencers, exploring the dangers and possible repercussions of these intimidation tactics. Chad Caton shares his personal harrowing experience, shedding light on the severity of the situation.

On a brighter note, President Trump continues to make headlines with his strong stance on deporting illegal immigrants and partnering with Elon Musk to rescue astronauts left stranded by the previous administration. The episode wraps up with a snapshot of improving economic indicators just in time for spring travel.

