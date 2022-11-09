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Written and published by Lucia on Nov.9/2022
Isa.66:7-8 Before she travailed, she brought forth; before her pain came, she was delivered of a man child. 8Who hath heard such a thing? who hath seen such things? Shall the earth be made to bring forth in one day? or shall a nation be born at once? for as soon as Zion travailed, she brought forth her children.
Link to transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/one-of-the-biggest-lies-ever-told-the-battle-of-gog-and-magog-my-hiding-place/
Scripture references regarding the re-gathering:
Psa.106:47
Isa.11:12
Jer.31:10
Jer.32:37
Ezek.11:17
Ezek.20:41
Ezek.28:25
Ezek.34:13
Ezek.36:28
Ezek.37:21
Zec.8:8
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