Written and published by Lucia on Nov.9/2022





Isa.66:7-8 Before she travailed, she brought forth; before her pain came, she was delivered of a man child. 8Who hath heard such a thing? who hath seen such things? Shall the earth be made to bring forth in one day? or shall a nation be born at once? for as soon as Zion travailed, she brought forth her children.





Link to transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/one-of-the-biggest-lies-ever-told-the-battle-of-gog-and-magog-my-hiding-place/







Scripture references regarding the re-gathering:

Psa.106:47

Isa.11:12

Jer.31:10

Jer.32:37

Ezek.11:17

Ezek.20:41

Ezek.28:25

Ezek.34:13

Ezek.36:28

Ezek.37:21

Zec.8:8





-----------------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

