CANADIAN INSURANCE COMPANY FLAT OUT LIES IN ITS ADVERTISING ....BUYER BEWARE!

Recently an Insurance Company contacted me saying that I can buy a life insurance policy and then cash it out after 2 years for the full value of $50,000.

I spoke with them. Here is the SCAM

Specialty Life Insurance

101-8000 Jane St, Concord ON L4K 5B8, Canada

Phone +1 844 515 5433





