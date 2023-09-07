Create New Account
CANADIAN INSURANCE COMPANY FLAT OUT LIES IN ITS ADVERTISING ....BUYER BEWARE!
KevinJJohnston
Published 14 hours ago

Recently an Insurance Company contacted me saying that I can buy a life insurance policy and then cash it out after 2 years for the full value of $50,000.

I spoke with them. Here is the SCAM

Specialty Life Insurance

101-8000 Jane St, Concord ON L4K 5B8, Canada

Phone +1 844 515 5433


www.KevinJJohnston.ca

and

www.FreedomReport.ca

#insurance #canada #yyz #yyc #ontario #lifeinsurance #carinsurance #insurancecompany #insurancescam


canadascambuyer bewaremisinformationpolicyontarioconcordlifeinsuranceinsurancescam

