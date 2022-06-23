Predictions of Biden | Making Sense of the Madness

Biden doesn’t want you to see this!





In this supercut, it makes it abundantly clear everything that Biden has done to ruin the country was predicted in full by President Trump.





He warned us about what would happen if Joe Biden won the election but unfortunately people didn’t listen and he was placed in office. Share this before Biden has it removed!





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/citizens-stand-up-with-robert-agee-and-nurse-erin/

Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!