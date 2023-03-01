α-PVP/MDPV synthesis from 2-Bromovalerophenone

α-PVP hydrochloride synthesis from 2-Bromovalerophenone (cas 49851-31-2)
Part 1. Valerophenone halogenation (CAS 1009-14-9) to 2-Bromovalerophenone (CAS 49851-31-2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhnHpdvNmZk
Part 2. Amination of 2-bromovalerophenone to PVP base
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CyAqp0WEOI
https://bbgate.com
