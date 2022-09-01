New 'Padre Pio' film starring Shia LaBeouf could be the Pope's worst nightmare

On this week's Faith & Reason, John-Henry and Liz discuss the Pope's secret meeting with cardinals, Theodore McCarrick's proteges taking part in the Synod on Synodality, Shia LaBeouf's powerful interview with Bishop Barron, and why the upcoming Padre Pio film starring LaBeouf may greatly benefit the Church's Latin Mass movement.

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