BIGGEST RAPTURE SIGNS OF THE YEAR! + Uranus & Mars Conjunction

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"Bless them which persecute you: bless, and curse not." Romans 12:14 Without love you are nothing. There shall be signs in the heavens. He discusses the Stellaranan (planetary positions) and shows the conjunction happens 11.8.2022. He takes you to the book of Enoch chapter 79 and 80 which relate to the date in question. Mirror