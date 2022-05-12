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Maintenance Units - Repairs and Refurbish with Mechanic operations are Deployed in the Field. 051222
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20 views • May 12, 2022
Maintenance units during the special military operation
Specialists carry out uninterrupted maintenance and repair of military equipment and weapons. For this purpose, repair and refurbishment facilities are deployed in the field.
Particular attention is paid to the maintenance and repair of military equipment for troops operating at significant distances from temporary deployment.
Under field conditions, while observing all principles of camouflage, the Russian Armed Forces are able to carry out repair work of any complexity.
The Russian troops carry out their tasks in multiple shifts, allowing them to work around the clock.
Specialists carry out uninterrupted maintenance and repair of military equipment and weapons. For this purpose, repair and refurbishment facilities are deployed in the field.
Particular attention is paid to the maintenance and repair of military equipment for troops operating at significant distances from temporary deployment.
Under field conditions, while observing all principles of camouflage, the Russian Armed Forces are able to carry out repair work of any complexity.
The Russian troops carry out their tasks in multiple shifts, allowing them to work around the clock.
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