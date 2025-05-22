DOCTOR EXPLAINS TEN 🦠 SIGNS OF PARASITES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nails, skin, low iron, zinc issues, eczema, yeast etc etc all indications of Parasites.
And remember - parasites can lead to cancer.
UTL COMMENT:- I am no doctor, but Ivermectin KILLS parasites! So does fasting - especially dry fasting...
Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/EHIlRua9bAmR/
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9uum40 [thanks to https://jn.nutrition.org/article/S0022-3166(23)72542-X/fulltext and https://eurjmedres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40001-024-02088-9 🖲]