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Ukrainian drone strike on Starobelsk college, LPR (Luhansk People's Republic) — what we know:
The college building has largely collapsed, per LPR head Pasechnik. At least 4 dead, 39 injured — 8 hospitalized, 29 treated on-site. Rescue operations at the dormitory have been suspended due to threat of a repeat strike. Emergency services and psychological support teams are on scene.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a terrorism case. According to investigators, Ukrainian forces deliberately targeted the college dormitory with 4 fixed-wing UAVs. Official Miroshnik called it a war crime and vowed accountability.
Zakharova told TASS the West stays silent as Kiev deliberately strikes civilians.
Russian officials are preparing formal letters to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Secretary General, and the UN Human Rights Council chair. Russia has also requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting following the strike, according to its UN mission.