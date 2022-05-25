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Roger Stone Won’t Stop | Patriot Streetfighter
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30 views • May 25, 2022
Even under attack by the establishment Roger Stone continues on fighting for what’s right!
Roger Stone joins Scott Mckay to talk about his journey of 40 years in politics and the continued attacks he has had to deal with fighting against the establishment. Even with all these attacks, he refuses to give up and stops fighting like a true patriot.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://bit.ly/3yWpsPg
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Roger Stone joins Scott Mckay to talk about his journey of 40 years in politics and the continued attacks he has had to deal with fighting against the establishment. Even with all these attacks, he refuses to give up and stops fighting like a true patriot.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://bit.ly/3yWpsPg
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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