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Episode 37 - 20200904- Reids Mobile Barber Service
Good Morning Rancho
Good Morning Rancho
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Episode 37 sees us still doing quarantine editions, but we want to keep spotlighting the people in town working hard, and this time we meet with mobile barber Reid Cunningham. With the rapid and ever-changing nature of what salons can and can't do at their facilities, Reid takes a different approach and comes to you to do the cuts. If you, your husband and/or sons need cuts and you're having trouble coordinating it all with homeschooling and such, then Reid is a great solution, he services from Irvine to San Clemente. We're still recording on the small COVID rig and Lisa is doing her best to edit up my not so great sound, please bear with us as we get back to normal and also support these small businesses.

Guest: Reid Cunningham
Company: Reids Mobile Barber Service
Website: www.Reidsmobilebarberservice.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 949-942-0659
Book Appointment: https://calendly.com/boeingwatson10
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Keywords
barberrancho santa margaritagood morning ranchoshawn gordon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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