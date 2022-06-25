Don't say that about Monkeypox

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Alison Morrow, June 21, 2022
The monkeypox "fact checks" on "conspiracy theories" range far and wide. Is saying anything different the next frontier for censorship? Dr. Sam Bailey returns to discuss!
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