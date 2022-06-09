Bill Gates Is a Broken Man as 72% of Americans Now Object to the COVID Shot

⁣TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv

May the Force Be With Them: Scientists Fight Back https://bit.ly/3Qel443

EU Looking to Push ‘Anti-White' Policies Using Equalities Report https://bit.ly/3O6KGOH

Floating solar power could help fight climate change https://bit.ly/3zpyC72

Former U.S. Congressman Pleads Guilty to Election Fraud Charges, https://bit.ly/3xfdHAP

Met police profiling children ‘on a large scale’, documents show https://bit.ly/3tjNyQl

Newsom expected to cruise to victory in California primary https://bit.ly/3Q4q5MF

THE C-19 VACCINE MANDATES CLEARLY VIOLATE THE NUREMBERG CODE ON MEDICAL EXPERIMENTATION https://bit.ly/3xlDJDO

Hundreds of thousands of followers were deleted https://bit.ly/3aEf0ln

6G frequency being developed. https://bit.ly/3PU45UM

GEORGE SOROS "OUR CIVILIZATION MAY NOT SURVIVE" https://bit.ly/3GCXr0N

Former US Congressman Larry McDonald's final interview https://bit.ly/3zbR8zv

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports https://bit.ly/3PTgE2m

DOJ asks court to reverse rule lifting for masks on public transportation https://bit.ly/3t8cREQ

EU country calls for ‘pause’ in anti-Russia sanctions https://bit.ly/38Evppc

Nancy Pelosi's husband killed his older brother in a 1957 car accident. https://bit.ly/3925FmP

Russia Bombs 'Nitric Acid Tank' At Severodonetsk Chemical Plant: Governor https://bit.ly/3GDMnQZ

Over 500 Military Members Sue the Government for vaccine Mandates https://bit.ly/3t8Q3F0

New Zealand doctors write letter regarding deaths following C-19 vaccination https://bit.ly/3NJVC4r

Kissinger now on Ucraine's neo-nazi "death list https://bit.ly/3N2suFJ

SWIFT Payment System May Be Replaced By CBDCs In Five Years https://bit.ly/3NMFqiK





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