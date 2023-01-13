The older I become, the more I understand that "time repeats itself". Why is it we never learn from the past?

The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sunIs there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us. There is no remembrance of former things; neither shall there be any remembrance of things that are to come with those that shall come after. Ecclesiates 1:9-11

