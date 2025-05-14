Explosive Destruction of the 3 WTC Skyscrapers on 9/11 - RG911 Presentation/Interview on Brannon Howse Live TV - (1M Views)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard Gage, AIA, Architects presents to the Brannon Howse audience the essence of the scientific forensic evidence of the explosive destruction of all 3 WTC high-rises on 9/11. Brannon hosts a Christian conservative 24-hours-per-day 1M-views-per-day TV news show at WorldViewTube.com.
You'll learn every thing you need to know about the technical evidence in the 9/11 False Flag Operation.
Learn more: https://RichardGage911.org