BrightLearn - Globalization of Poverty: A Critical Examination by Michel Chossudovsky

In "The Globalization of Poverty and the New World Order," Michel Chossudovsky exposes how IMF and World Bank policies since the 1980s have led to global impoverishment, environmental destruction, and social unrest, challenging the dominant economic narrative and urging grassroots resistance for a more equitable world.
