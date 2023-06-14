Germany as American Colony - The 'Chancellor Act' on May 21,1949 - Lost it's Independence?

Germany as American colony
The document was signed between the trilateral commission and the German government of that time. It sat out what Germany could do and was prohibited from doing. Among its provisions was the so-called 'Chancellor Act', which stipulates that every chancellor elected by the Bundestag must sign this document with a special representative of this commission or US State Department'. Why German do chancellors have to follow orders of American representatives? Watch the video to get the answer.
