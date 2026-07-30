Why Leaving the Cities Matters, an interview with Rex Jones

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As uncertainty grows, preparedness becomes a major theme. This discussion examines food security, self-reliance, and why rural living is presented as a safer option during potential economic and social disruptions. Is it time to rethink where and how we live?
#Preparedness #SelfReliance #Homesteading #FoodSecurity #Resilience #Future #Survival
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