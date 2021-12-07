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God initiates a Quid Pro Quo PT.2 filmed on 3.27.2020 THE PANDEMIC and QUID PRO QUO EDITION 3
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10 views • December 07, 2021
The Holy Ghost presents ANOTHER PART to the Sermon that was delivered over THIS Ministry's Podium as a WARNING unto God's people...and THIS NATION,THE USA. 2020 faced so much disaster and then 2021 also displayed much disaster...and then 2022 is on it's way IN and has disasters of her own that MANY aren't prepared for.
It's important to remember that The phrase "Quid Pro Quo" startles some people...Because of people NOT understanding WHAT THIS word MEANS,
they just assume the WORST! The FAKE MEDIA and the reporters that are skilled in the art of deception make you think that the term "Quid Pro Quo" is a bad thing---when it's NOT! EVERYBODY does a Quid Pro Quo in SOME way or another.
People do one with people...and The Almighty God does one with THE WORLD...The phrase "Quid Pro Quo" means:
"a favor or advantage granted or expected in return for something" ... So,again said,concerning The Holy God of Heaven,here is:
"BREAKING NEWS: GOD INITIATES A QUID PRO QUO"...and HIS simply is THIS: "Accept JESUS CHRIST as YOUR PERSONAL Lord AND Saviour,and YE shall receive ETERNAL LIFE"...and Jesus also added to this by informing us that: "(6) Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me."...and also "(65)And he said,Therefore said I unto you, that no man can come unto me, except it were given unto him of my Father.",(John 14:6,and John 6:65)...
And The Holy Ghost told Brother Luke to write,in Acts 4:12,that "(12) Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other
name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved."
THIS Broadcast is entitled: "BREAKING NEWS: GOD INITIATES A QUID PRO QUO"...and this is PT.2,Originally filmed on March 27th,2020...
and this is from the Series "THE PANDEMIC and QUID PRO QUO EDITION".
The Holy Ghost uses NABIY A. Coleman,Jr. to discuss Biblical Truths that will HELP YOU in your Christian walk. MANY MESSAGES
tend to OFFEND people when delivered unto sheep and even Leaders ALIKE. IF The Word of God DOESN'T OFFEND,then CHANGE CAN'T OCCUR... REPENTANCE DOESN'T SEEM NECESSARY...BUT IT SURELY IS!!!
This Ministry is used by The Holy Ghost to Teach & Preach The RAW & UNcut Truth of God's HOLY WORD...The Broadcasts shown here also appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas.The Ministry is KNOWN BY The Holy Ghost to be used by Him to share LIFE CHANGING, SOUL CLEANSING,DEEP DOWN INFORMING,GOOD FOR SPIRITUAL WARFARE Messages that are STRAIGHT FROM The Holy Ghost and delivered into The Earth Realm.Let The Holy Ghost SPEAK TO YOU...
Please have your Bibles,Pens and papers,so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
http://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry,please
use our CASH APP at:
https://cash.app/$TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast,and other FREE Teaching Resources,please click HERE,and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
http://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/sowing--resources. html
©copyright 2021 THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#FOLLOWTHEHOLYGHOSTANDNOTMAN
#READTHEBIBLEBECAUSETHETRUTHISINTHERE
#THEWORDOFGODTJCSOMINISTRYAPOSTLEAECOLEMANJR
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT
It's important to remember that The phrase "Quid Pro Quo" startles some people...Because of people NOT understanding WHAT THIS word MEANS,
they just assume the WORST! The FAKE MEDIA and the reporters that are skilled in the art of deception make you think that the term "Quid Pro Quo" is a bad thing---when it's NOT! EVERYBODY does a Quid Pro Quo in SOME way or another.
People do one with people...and The Almighty God does one with THE WORLD...The phrase "Quid Pro Quo" means:
"a favor or advantage granted or expected in return for something" ... So,again said,concerning The Holy God of Heaven,here is:
"BREAKING NEWS: GOD INITIATES A QUID PRO QUO"...and HIS simply is THIS: "Accept JESUS CHRIST as YOUR PERSONAL Lord AND Saviour,and YE shall receive ETERNAL LIFE"...and Jesus also added to this by informing us that: "(6) Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me."...and also "(65)And he said,Therefore said I unto you, that no man can come unto me, except it were given unto him of my Father.",(John 14:6,and John 6:65)...
And The Holy Ghost told Brother Luke to write,in Acts 4:12,that "(12) Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other
name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved."
THIS Broadcast is entitled: "BREAKING NEWS: GOD INITIATES A QUID PRO QUO"...and this is PT.2,Originally filmed on March 27th,2020...
and this is from the Series "THE PANDEMIC and QUID PRO QUO EDITION".
The Holy Ghost uses NABIY A. Coleman,Jr. to discuss Biblical Truths that will HELP YOU in your Christian walk. MANY MESSAGES
tend to OFFEND people when delivered unto sheep and even Leaders ALIKE. IF The Word of God DOESN'T OFFEND,then CHANGE CAN'T OCCUR... REPENTANCE DOESN'T SEEM NECESSARY...BUT IT SURELY IS!!!
This Ministry is used by The Holy Ghost to Teach & Preach The RAW & UNcut Truth of God's HOLY WORD...The Broadcasts shown here also appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas.The Ministry is KNOWN BY The Holy Ghost to be used by Him to share LIFE CHANGING, SOUL CLEANSING,DEEP DOWN INFORMING,GOOD FOR SPIRITUAL WARFARE Messages that are STRAIGHT FROM The Holy Ghost and delivered into The Earth Realm.Let The Holy Ghost SPEAK TO YOU...
Please have your Bibles,Pens and papers,so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
http://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry,please
use our CASH APP at:
https://cash.app/$TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast,and other FREE Teaching Resources,please click HERE,and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
http://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/sowing--resources. html
©copyright 2021 THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#FOLLOWTHEHOLYGHOSTANDNOTMAN
#READTHEBIBLEBECAUSETHETRUTHISINTHERE
#THEWORDOFGODTJCSOMINISTRYAPOSTLEAECOLEMANJR
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT
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