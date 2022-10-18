Episode 189: The Secret to Happiness | It’s You with Alice Inoue

What is the secret to happiness? Happiness is a state of mind or a state of being. We cannot chase happiness and expect to find it somewhere. Happiness starts within us! Learn 3 tips to create happiness from any difficult situation. My guest Alice Inoue shares the secrets to being happy. After years of unhappiness herself she finally unlocked the code and it is not a difficult as you think.

Do not miss these highlights:

02:06 The result of having an unhappy childhood

06:20 Alice’s story of how she got into happiness.

09:34 What is Happiness?

11:16 We have to accept the bad stuff and see it as an opportunity to grow.

12:32 How to get from negativity to that positive perspective.

15:08 Take the situation and create a story about how lucky you are.

18:17 How do we move from unhappy childhood stories and not be trapped in the past.

24:37 How can people get to know themselves better so that they can recognize the things that other people see on the outside?

28:35 Your thoughts will always lie to you. They’re always there to protect you.

34:32 What’s another way to look at a bad situation?

37:36 How can we make positive go dormant?

40:31 The purpose of life.

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

Nationally award-winning author and life expert Alice Inoue has dedicated her life to helping others find answers to life’s challenges.

As Hawaii’s thought leader and celebrated expert, hundreds of organizations and thousands of individuals have found clarity over the past 20+ years through her work. Her unique brand of life wisdom is featured in her eight books on self-growth and happiness, as well as in her long-running column in MidWeek, Hawaii’s largest publication.

Combining her vast set of skills and talents with her entrepreneurial drive, she opened Happiness U, a business with a purpose to help both organizations and individuals find unprecedented clarity.

