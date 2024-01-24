Create New Account
THE AUSSIE SHEEP SLEEP ON AWAITING FURTHER INSTRUCTIONS FROM THE MSM -- GIPPSLAND AUSTRALIA
channel image
Alex Hammer
4466 Subscribers
205 views
Published Wednesday

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

CARLOS SKY WATCHER PORTUGAL

https://www.youtube.com/@carlosskywatcher/videos

To Those Who Will Listen

https://www.youtube.com/@ToThoseWhoWillListen/videos

Florida Sky watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@floridaskywatcher7021/videos

GATORS SKY EXPLORATION

https://www.youtube.com/@gatorsskyexploration2876/videos

Watch Woman of The Dragon

https://www.youtube.com/@watchwomanofthedragon8376/videos

Matthew c.4

https://www.youtube.com/@matthewc.419/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos


Bureau of Meteorology - Australia

http://satview.bom.gov.au/


GOES Image Viewer

https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023

https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/

http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/

http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#

https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6

https://earth.nullschool.net/

https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

https://weather.cod.edu/

https://texasstormchasers.com/app/

https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires

