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Unstable Horizons, Smart Domestication & Corrupting Peace
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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4 views • November 15, 2019
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2019/11/15/unstable-horizons-smart-domestication-corrupting-peace]

[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/2019/11/15/sn919-unstable-horizons-smart-domestication-corrupting-peace/]

In a day and age of information saturation, it’s hard for people to really filter out what is real, what is fake, and what is organic. In laymen’s terms, we’re being overwhelmed with information so that we voluntarily turn off our ability to receive new information. This is the first step on the long road to an ignorant, uninformed and easily controlled society.

In this episode, we really break down the levels of domestication and sophisticated societal control we’re under. Not only are our rights being subverted by power hungry tech giants, but our whole way of life is being pre-packaged and prepared for us; our lives are becoming itemized. With Amazon debuting their smart homes, the “Amazon Experience Centers”, it’s clear that automation will supplant creativity.

We have to understand that that creativity is the only thing that can combat this overwhelming ‘sense’ of conformity. We have to understand that, our lives, as delicate as they are, are meant to be crafted by ourselves, molded from our hardships and transformed for generations to come – This is the wisdom that gets passed down, but if our futures are controlled by a handful of corporations, what world will this create?

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