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Mirror: Elon Musk Accepts JESUS! - What the Richest man in the world thinks about Christ
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21 views • January 08, 2022
Elon Musk is confronted with the question if he is a believer publicly.
Isaiah Saldivar proceeds with a discussion about what it takes to be a Christian. He addresses what preachers are doing to cheapen the Gospel. The Bible doesn't talk about the sinner's prayer and that's all it takes. It's not our job to bring people to Christ. It's the Holy Spirit's work to get people saved. Repentance is essential.
Isaiah Saldivar proceeds with a discussion about what it takes to be a Christian. He addresses what preachers are doing to cheapen the Gospel. The Bible doesn't talk about the sinner's prayer and that's all it takes. It's not our job to bring people to Christ. It's the Holy Spirit's work to get people saved. Repentance is essential.
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