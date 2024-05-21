State Dept. official: "POTUS is only a visitor. WE run things here."

If you still doubt the existence of a "deep state" then you need to hear this. While working for HHS under Trump's presidency, Dr. Alexander says he had an alarming conversation with a State Dept. official who admitted outright: "POTUS is only a visitor. WE run things here."
