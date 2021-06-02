INDIAN FARMER WARNS: "THE VACCINE AND LOCKDOWN IS THE RECIPE FOR GENOCIDE AND MASS MURDER"

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"You will all starve to death, if you don't protest and wake up to this"
"Lockdown and vaccination are a political program of genocide. The idea is to exterminate the human species."
"This idea about the race war, it is deliberately created, so you will never unify and fight the globalists. You will fight each other."
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