Last Night, U.S. President Donald Trump on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:

"Marjorie Traitor Greene. I don't think her life is in danger. Frankly? I don't think anybody cares about her."

You're watching the "most powerful man in the world" double down on his rhetoric instead of calling for the threats of violence to end (whether they are true or not)!

Adding post from MTG:

MTG claims she’s under coordinated harassment after Trump’s public attacks

Marjorie Taylor Greene says “hoax pizza deliveries” and even a pipe bomb threat were directed at her home and business following Trump calling her a “traitor.”

In her statement, she warns Trump’s rhetoric has “put blood in the water,” accusing him, Mark Levin, and pro-Trump activists of inciting danger ahead of the Epstein files vote.

She compares the new wave of harassment to past “swatting” and threats she received when defending Trump — but this time, she says, “it’s coming from his own supporters.”