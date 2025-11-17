BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 1 day ago

Last Night, U.S. President Donald Trump on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:

"Marjorie Traitor Greene. I don't think her life is in danger. Frankly? I don't think anybody cares about her."  

You're watching the "most powerful man in the world" double down on his rhetoric instead of calling for the threats of violence to end (whether they are true or not)!

Adding post from MTG:

MTG claims she’s under coordinated harassment after Trump’s public attacks

Marjorie Taylor Greene says “hoax pizza deliveries” and even a pipe bomb threat were directed at her home and business following Trump calling her a “traitor.”

In her statement, she warns Trump’s rhetoric has “put blood in the water,” accusing him, Mark Levin, and pro-Trump activists of inciting danger ahead of the Epstein files vote.

She compares the new wave of harassment to past “swatting” and threats she received when defending Trump — but this time, she says, “it’s coming from his own supporters.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy