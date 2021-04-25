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FYI ( For Your Information)
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40 views • April 25, 2021
In order for us to make an informed decision we need ALL the information, not just what the powers that be want us to see.
If you have questions please email me at [email protected]
Also here is a link to the website mentioned in the video. Please look for and use the hyperlinks provided in the information.
.https://nojabforme.info/
If you have questions please email me at [email protected]
Also here is a link to the website mentioned in the video. Please look for and use the hyperlinks provided in the information.
.https://nojabforme.info/
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