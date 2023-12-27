DRAWING THE LINE

Life loves logic because tyranny follows fast on heels of anarchy without identifying and embodying the parameters of objective perception as the outcome of the complete and perfect evolutionary pattern of the human organism. So culture of art and science develops full cerebral capacity when we start understanding ourselves, never before, because stabilizing inner architecture of reason differentiates good and evil with attraction to sacred vs profane orientation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.