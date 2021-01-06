The Covid Lies Challenge!!

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All you have to do is film your own video in a similar style, don't say nothing on the video, just show the facts on pieces of paper like in this video, and then pick a good, meaningful song you like to accompany the facts you present, and boom, job's a good 'un, you're getting the message out....
I agreed with him up to the Flat Earth part, still he was right about nearly all the rest..
- The Prisoner
Source https://www.facebook.com/MrCharlieCheswick/videos/192741172586663
Charlie Cheswick