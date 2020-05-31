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How Psychologists Have Engineered the Coming Mental-Health Crisis
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20 views • May 31, 2020
What are our so-called mental health professionals up to? Suicide rates are expected to skyrocket as a result of the recent lockdown, yet rather than speak out against it, they have focused on enforcing compliance with government guidelines and lobbying for more funding to deal with the coming epidemic of anxiety and depression. They have also made a grab for political power.
Sources:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-13/australia-deputy-chief-medical-officer-coronavirus-mental-health/12241264
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOc0wCPqv2gfFSQ_DVmw12vrqQK01z0V/view
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-52587368?SThisFB&fbclid=IwAR3nKf2e8QLON38t0HX_cd2twT290anDCC8wZMcCxIyo-2XMVrRRDEDRDck
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_abuse_of_psychiatry_in_the_Soviet_Union
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/these-things-can-build-up-48m-for-covid-19-mental-health-plan-20200515-p54te4.html
https://7news.com.au/travel/coronavirus/coronavirus-australia-state-by-state-guide-to-when-you-can-have-a-beer-c-1034907
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/making-evil/202003/why-some-people-are-still-not-staying-home
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/think-act-be/202003/5-bad-reasons-some-people-still-arent-social-distancing
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/in-practice/201301/50-common-cognitive-distortions
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2015/jul/03/why-cbt-is-falling-out-of-favour-oliver-burkeman#maincontent
https://uit.no/Content/418448/The%20effect%20of%20CBT%20is%20falling.pdf
Sources:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-13/australia-deputy-chief-medical-officer-coronavirus-mental-health/12241264
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOc0wCPqv2gfFSQ_DVmw12vrqQK01z0V/view
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-52587368?SThisFB&fbclid=IwAR3nKf2e8QLON38t0HX_cd2twT290anDCC8wZMcCxIyo-2XMVrRRDEDRDck
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_abuse_of_psychiatry_in_the_Soviet_Union
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/these-things-can-build-up-48m-for-covid-19-mental-health-plan-20200515-p54te4.html
https://7news.com.au/travel/coronavirus/coronavirus-australia-state-by-state-guide-to-when-you-can-have-a-beer-c-1034907
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/making-evil/202003/why-some-people-are-still-not-staying-home
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/think-act-be/202003/5-bad-reasons-some-people-still-arent-social-distancing
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/in-practice/201301/50-common-cognitive-distortions
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2015/jul/03/why-cbt-is-falling-out-of-favour-oliver-burkeman#maincontent
https://uit.no/Content/418448/The%20effect%20of%20CBT%20is%20falling.pdf
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