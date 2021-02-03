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3/02/2021 Miles Guo: Why the CCP is pushing the Election Law to be passed in Hong Kong? It means the CCP is to copy its political model of enslaving the 1.4 billion Chinese people in the past 70 years to the whole world; the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the NFSC are capable to make our grassroots fellow fighters to become wealthy, and to take down the CCP while living in a wealthy, decent and happy life; right and ownership of properties, assets, interests and benefits and resources are not the privilege or exclusive right of the CCP!