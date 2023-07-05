ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO SHOW 07/05/23



Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discuss ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). Contending that he had the disorder when he was a boy. Stating that doctors were recommending putting him in a home for the rest of his life. He figured out that supplementing with animal food that had vitamins and minerals could reverse the condition. Christine's dog has been diagnosed with cancer. Paul has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Paul has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Patrick's mother has high blood pressure and colon cancer that has spread to her lungs.

