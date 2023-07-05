Create New Account
ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO SHOW 07/05/23
InfoHealth News
Published Yesterday

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/


(800) 212-2613 CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://infohealthnews.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie-show-radio-show/  


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
 Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discuss ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). Contending that he had the disorder when he was a boy. Stating that doctors were recommending putting him in a home for the rest of his life. He figured out that supplementing with animal food that had vitamins and minerals could reverse the condition. Christine's dog has been diagnosed with cancer. Paul has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Paul has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Patrick's mother has high blood pressure and colon cancer that has spread to her lungs.

Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach

