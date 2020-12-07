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Fauci Admits PCR above 35 Cycle Threshold Can Produce False Positives
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62 views • December 07, 2020
what i have been saying since march.
PCR tests using a 35 or higher cycle threshold (which means how much magnification they are using)
can and does produce False positives !!!
If you test positive ask
them for the cycle threshold !!
They must give it to you.
demand it !
PCR tests using a 35 or higher cycle threshold (which means how much magnification they are using)
can and does produce False positives !!!
If you test positive ask
them for the cycle threshold !!
They must give it to you.
demand it !
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