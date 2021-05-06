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Michael Tellinger Freedom and Prosperity by Ending Slavery with Ubuntu Contributionism
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89 views • May 06, 2021
My talk with Michael Tellinger about freedom and prosperity by ending slavery with Ubuntu communities and towns
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Support Micheal become a Patron of Ubuntu https://www.patreon.com/onesmalltowns...
Support Jason https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Michael's website https://michaeltellinger.com/
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Support Micheal become a Patron of Ubuntu https://www.patreon.com/onesmalltowns...
Support Jason https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Michael's website https://michaeltellinger.com/
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