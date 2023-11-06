Create New Account
FALLEN ANGELS or NEPHILIM - GIANT MEN
The Final Witness
JESUS The CHRIST made it VERY CLEAR That ANGELS CANNOT HAVE INTERCOURSE OR SEX AND REPRODUCE CHILDREN WITH WOMEN ~ PERIOD !!! Luke 24:39 Behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself: handle me, and see; For a Spirit Hath Not Flesh and Bones, as ye see me have. ANGELS ARE SPIRITS ~ ABSOLUTE; Psalms 104:4 Who Maketh His Angels SPIRITS; his ministers a flaming fire: For a Spirit Hath Not Flesh and Bones THIS is ABSOLUTE TRUTH that Will NEVER CHANGE !!!! Will continue with this in more clearer detail in the days to come, God bless brothers and sisters !


