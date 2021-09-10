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The totalitarian roots of vaccine mandates
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270 views • September 10, 2021
AIERvideo, Kate Wand, September 10, 2021
Cloaking themselves in the holy robes of the augur of the common good, dissent is not to be tolerated. The end to the pandemic requires not that we follow the collectivists but that we are free to consider different perspectives and discover in the course of an uncoerced social process what really works.
Film based on an essay by Barry Brownstein
https://www.aier.org/article/the-totalitarian-roots-of-vaccine-mandates/
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
very-opinionated.com
aier.org
Cloaking themselves in the holy robes of the augur of the common good, dissent is not to be tolerated. The end to the pandemic requires not that we follow the collectivists but that we are free to consider different perspectives and discover in the course of an uncoerced social process what really works.
Film based on an essay by Barry Brownstein
https://www.aier.org/article/the-totalitarian-roots-of-vaccine-mandates/
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
very-opinionated.com
aier.org
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