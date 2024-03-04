Create New Account
The End Of America
Son of the Republic
First you allow your country to be invaded, then you hand automatic weapons to the people who invaded it.

Doug Macgregor on the worst idea congress has ever had.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 4 March 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-end-of-america/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1764786650104684746

militarydeep statepolice statesocialismtucker carlsoncabalglobalisminvasionidiocracyoppressioninfiltrationideologysubversiondouglas macgregorfree stuffcolonizationdestabilization

